Hennessey To Lift Dodge Challenger Demon Beyond 1,500 HP

Sure, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon may 'only' have a rather 'unextraordinary' 840 hp on tap but even still, it is the world's quickest road-legal production car, capable of launching to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds while recording a 9.65 second quarter mile.
For Hennessey Performance however, even those figures aren't enough. Shortly after the Demon's unveiling, the Texas tuner has revealed that it will offer a selection of upgrade packages for the drag-strip focused Dodge.
For starters, Hennessey will offer a NHRA-legal roll cage for the Demon, taking prospective owners one-step closer to being able to record sub-9.9 second quarter mile times at NHRA-sanctioned events. A parachute upgrade is also being developed for the muscle car. You know, just in case.
In typical Hennessey fashion, it will also work on making the Demon faster than ever before. Significantly faster. The company says it will offer upgraded supercharger systems capable of delivering over 1500 hp meaning that before long, we'll be seeing Demons with double their standard horsepower figures to not only improve acceleration times but to also make the Demon an absolute menace in longer-form drag racing events like half mile and one mile rolling races.
Hennessey hasn't said when it will offer its Demon upgrades to customers or how much they'll cost. Whatever the price, you can bet your bottom dollar that the promise of more power will be too much to resist for some owners.