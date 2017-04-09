Here It Is: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Drags Its First Official Photo Online

Dodge has kept our breaths properly baited for months now with incremental glimpses at its forthcoming flagship muscle car, and we've taken a few unauthorized peeks at it along the way. But here it is, at long last: our first official look at the new Demon.
Set to be finally revealed in full this week at the New York Auto Show, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon may prove to be the most powerful production car ever offered. And as you can see, it certainly looks the part, with wider wheel arches, more aggressive aero, and a hood scoop that looks like it could swallow a smaller car whole.
We'll have to wait a few more days to find out just how much muscle it puts down to the tarmac, but the Demon is already shaping up to hit dealerships as a drag racer for the road if we've ever seen one.
It'll be 200 pounds lighter (thanks to a stripped-out interior) and offer twice as much grip (and 35 percent more launch force) than the Hellcat, which is hardly a slouch as it is. It'll wear 18-inch alloys (measuring 12.6 inches wide at the back) with street-legal drag radials. The Demon's suspension, drivetrain, transmission, exhaust, telematics, and launch control system have all been tuned specifically for this model, hell-bent on producing the most blisteringly fast straight-line performance figures we'll have ever seen.
The supercharged V8 engine has even been tuned to run on “ordinary” 91-octane unleaded gasoline or 100+ high-octane racing fuel to make the transition from road to drag strip as seamlessly as possible – all in a package offered straight from the factory. Watch this space for more.