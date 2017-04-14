Here's A Funny Take On The 2017 New York Auto Show By Regular Car Reviews

If you like half-mean half-humorous car-related observations, just wait until you get a load of all this sarcasm.
What we have here is a walk-through of the 2017 NY Auto Show, courtesy of the Regular Car Reviews' YouTube channel, which specializes in making funny reviews, which happen to now always be PG-13.
If you're ever been to an auto show on media day, you will definitely laugh at some of the quips you're going to hear throughout the video - and yes, we all wonder at some point how to best make our way towards those hors d'oeuvres we just spotted.
Then there are the cars you just can't get to because there's a large crowd of people surrounding them at all times - you generally need to wait a while for journos to spread out in order to take your time exploring ultra-popular models, especially those that were just revealed.
At some point in the clip, the reviewer compared the quality in the Alfa Romeo Giulia to something he's experienced in Toyota and Mazda models. Fair enough, but one of the funniest moments was when he saw the new 2017 Lincoln Navigator and said, "see you in the ghetto in 10 years".