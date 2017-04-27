Here's A NSFW Way Of Fixing A Car Dent

Many of us have found our cars dented in the parking lot with no apology note or a phone number.
That's a good way of ruining the entire week, followed by a brainstorming session of how to fix it quickly and properly.
Paying a visit to the body shop can cost a small fortune, not to mention having to leave the vehicle over night, or even longer, but what if we told you that there is a different way of taking care of that annoying dent?
And it's a free tip, that comes from the never-ending source of videos - YouTube. It shows a young woman holding a pleasuring device (wink, wink), before applying its base to the dent found on the door, twisting it, and popping it right out. Well, it works, right?
The operation barely left any marks on the car, but before heading over to the local adult store to buy that sex toy, remember that this process can potentially work with just about any suction cup, and will probably save you the embarrassing process of explaining why there's that weird device near the spare tire.