Here's What You Can Expect From An Acura MDX Long Term

While it's nice to always know which car handles the best and which has more advanced and easier to use on-board tech, ownership costs can be just as important when buying new.
With that in mind, Kelley Blue Book drove this 2016 Acura MDX for a whole year, putting more than 24,000 miles (38,624 km) on the clock, and what they found was a very reliable product.
Still, the MDX is far from perfect, or at least this pre-facelifted 2016 model was, with its poor infotainment ergonomics and slow-shifting 9-speed automatic (especially from 1st to 2nd gear).
To make up for all that, this MDX came well spec'd with Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a 16.2" rear-seat entertainment system. The KBB team also enjoyed exploiting the car's 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine, which is good for 290 HP (294 PS) and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm) of torque.
What's somewhat surprising is that for a whole year, absolutely nothing went wrong with the MDX, which may not mean much in terms of overall statistics, but it's certainly promising for any aspiring MDX owners out there.
Of course, you can now go out and purchase the 2017 facelifted Acura MDX, which we've already reviewed.