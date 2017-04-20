Here's Why Jerry Seinfeld Needs To Be In Fast 8

If there's one thing the Fast & Furious franchise lacks, is proper comedic relief, unless you're happy with Tyrese Gibson being the only one trying to make you laugh.
Alright sure, Jerry's style of humor doesn't really fit in with the action movie genre, but if you're a fan of his, and odds are you are, you might be able to crack some smiles while watching this Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee/Fate of the Furious mashup from Funny or Die.
Besides, while Seinfeld and Dom could not be any more different in terms of their character, this type of dynamic always seems to work on the big screen.
On top of that, Jerry and Dom are both passionate about cars, although Toretto is more into muscle cars, whereas Jerry prefers both old and new European supercars.
Since we're two years away from Fast & Furious 9, there's plenty of time to write Jerry into the script - that, or at least make Roman's jokes a bit funnier.