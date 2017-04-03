Here's Why RWD Aussie Super-Saloons Should Live On Forever

Even though it sits across from faster and better-built German rivals, Vauxhall's rebadged Holden, the ultra-quick VXR8 is still more than capable of putting that priceless smile on your face.
Listening to Drivetribe's Jethro Bovingdon go on and on about what it's like to live with a VXR8, really puts things into perspective, while also confirming certain things that we already knew about this model - such as how poised it is on the road and just how fun it can be even at low speed.
It may not be as well made as a Mercedes-AMG C63 or a BMW M3, but according to Bovingdon, it's got plenty of performance-oriented features that can keep your mind off any negatives. On top of that, it's got a massive 6.2-liter supercharged V8 unit that's a genuine throwback to another era.
Overall power and torque figures stand at 585 PS and 740 Nm (545 lb-ft), which means you'll be getting to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 4.2 seconds - which isn't something people tend to complain about. The VXR8 will also sprint from 80 km/h (50 mph) to 112 km/h (70 mph) in 2.1 seconds, and that's the type of mid-range pull you're looking for in this segment.
Performance aside, Bovingdon also praises the VXR8's long-distance cruising capabilities, saying that he can't think of anything that's as good as this car on long journeys. It might sound like an exaggeration, but as far as getting his point across, we get it.
In the end, having a practical four-door super-saloon that can entertain you regardless of how fast or slow you're driving, is something to be cherished. With that in mind, you could say that the new Insignia has some huge shoes to fill.