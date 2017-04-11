Here's Your Chance To Buy A Brand New 1978 Chevrolet Corvette

This 1978 third-generation Corvette has just 15 miles (24 km) on the clock, which means whoever buys it, can finally break it in.
The car, which has been in the same family since new, is being auctioned off on Bring a Trailer, and with 6 days left to take action, the bid has reached $14,500. According to the description, this Corvette was gifted to the seller back in 1993 as a college graduation gift.
It's powered by a 350ci (5.7-liter) L82 V8 engine, mated to an automatic transmission. It's also never been started more than 6-8 times per year, and given its inactive status, the winning bidder will actually become the first registered owner of the car - seen as how it's been titled by the seller's father's dealership, and has never been licensed.
The exterior features an original silver paintwork, which does have slight imperfections but is otherwise in very good condition. The factory wheels could also use some work, and are still wearing their original Goodyear GT Radial tires.
Inside, you're looking at a very well-maintained all-red interior, with one "dime size spot of wear" found on the driver's bolster. While the A/C was changed last year, it does not function properly - unlike the lights, alarm, horn, clock and AM/FM stereo which are in working condition.
As for what's underneath the car, the ad states that a local Corvette specialist serviced the car back in 2010 and that the brake calipers were refurbished in 2011. Last year, the fuel, fuel pump and fuel filter were replaced. A close look at the undercarriage and engine bay reveals corrosion, which is present due to storage in a non-climate controlled garage for many years.
The seller also states that there has been oil, transmission and power steering fluid seepage.