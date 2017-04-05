Hey Audi, How About You Join Formula 1 Already?

There are quite a few major automakers missing from Formula 1, and while the likes of BMW and Toyota did dip their toes in for a New York minute, few have had such tremendous runs as Mercedes, Renault or Ferrari, obviously.
Even Porsche put cars on the grid between 1957 and 1964, so honestly Audi, now that someone even went through the trouble of designing your liveries for you, it's like half your work is done anyway.
All joking aside, Audi did take part in a recent meeting held by the FIA, where the fate of the Formula 1 power unit was decided - more power, fewer costs, simpler design, starting 2021.
Could their interest in the future of F1 be a sign of things to come? It's obviously possible, which is why we're more than intrigued to look at these digital drawings courtesy of Sean Bull Liveries.
If you're familiar with Audi's 2016 R18 LMP1 racer, you probably won't be at all surprised by these designs. There are a few different versions to consider, so make sure to let us know which one you'd like to see come into existence the most.