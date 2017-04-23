Hit The Dirt Track In This Vintage Sprint Car & Matching Pedal Car

Whether you're looking to hone your oval-track skills or just have a good time in a controlled environment, sprint-car racing can be just the ticket. And there just happens to be a cherry of a classic coming up for auction.
Consigned for Auctions America's forthcoming sale in Indiana next month is a vintage Caruso sprint car. It was originally built in 1939, but was extensively restored by constructor Tommy Caruso in the mid-1980s.
It had its flathead V8 engine completely rebuilt and balanced in 2000, and fitted with new master cylinder and radiator just last year. And it's not like these dirt-track racers (even new ones) are exactly state of the art to begin with.
Built around a custom steel frame with aluminum bodywork, it features triple carbs and a three-speed transmission and axles sourced from Ford. It also boasts an extensive early racing history, and perhaps best of all, is only expected to go for around $10-15k when it crosses the auction block in Auburn Spring next month. That could make it just what an amateur or aspiring racing driver needs to get out on the track.
Also up for grabs is a matching custom-built pedal car so your favorite kid can play at the same, expected to fetch $2-4k at the same event. Check out images of both in the galleries below courtesy of Auctions America.