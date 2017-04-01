Holy Moly! Callaway To Debut New Corvette Callamino In New York

We're no strangers to Callaway’s love for Corvettes – or any Chevy for that matter. Taking advantage of the successful launch of the recently introduced Corvette AeroWagen, Callaway is now expanding their reach with a new product offering that’s rolling to the New York April Auto Show.
You know the market rules and so do I, and well, apparently, so does Callaway; when there's demand for a product, supply will surely rush to follow if it's profitable to sell.
Never the one to give up on specialty builds, Callaway gave birth to the Corvette “Callamino”, taking styling cues from Chevy’s El Camino that was manufactured in 1959 and 1960, with production resuming from 1964 to 1987 and applying them to the C7.
Callaway says the Callamino is available for any version of the C7 Corvette Coupe, and will fit all standard production C7 Corvettes, the Callaway SC627 Stingray, Grand Sport, or the Callaway SC757 Z06.
"Cargo capacity is increased significantly, overall weight is barely 10 pounds more and drag coefficient is reduced over stock only slightly," said Callaway Cars CFO, Stock Waterman. "For owners who are simply never satisfied and would never give up on practicality, an optional tonneau cover with integral wing will be available first quarter 2018. However, improving these features was not a design goal. The objective was to make a unique design statement, at a reasonable cost, with no penalty."
A fool commitment's what I'm thinking of, but if you insist and if you ask me how I'm feeling about Callaway’s new debut, don't tell me you're too blind to see; we've known each other for so long that you shouldn't even inquire...
And yes, I find it horrific and gotta make you understand that my heart's been aching just by thinking about someone actually destroying a C7 for this. I’d never give up a Corvette and would never say goodbye to a factory creation for such an atrocity. Would you?
Anyhow, if you’re hell-bent on giving up a perfectly good sports car like the C7 to drive around something that resembles a truck and are certain that this decision is never gonna make you cry in the future, be my guest and inquire for more details over at Callaway.