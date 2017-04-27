Honda, Hyundai And Toyota Team Up To Screw With VW

The automotive industry is full of friendly sales competitions and battles for bragging rights, so it's interesting to learn Honda, Hyundai, and Toyota have teamed up to mess with Volkswagen.
The three companies might not have much in common but one thing they do have is hydrogen-powered vehicles.
This is important to note as the companies have come together to sign a letter urging the state of California to require Volkswagen to spend a "significant portion" of its $800 million settlement, from the Dieselgate scandal, on hydrogen refueling stations.
The automakers effectively want Volkswagen, which doesn't make fuel-cell vehicles, to build stations which will make their own fuel-cell vehicles more appealing to consumers. This will obviously benefit them but the rivals insist they're simply trying to get California's plan to have a 100 hydrogen refueling stations by 2020 back on track.
AutoNews Europe reports Volkswagen wants to spend a large chunk on the money on EV charging stations which isn't surprising since the automaker already offers the e-Golf and is preparing to launch an onslaught of electric vehicles starting in 2020.
However, other automakers aren't thrilled about certain aspects of this plan as both BMW and Ford have expressed reservations about Volkswagen controlling a vast number of charging stations in the state.