Honda Recalls 2016 Pilot SUVs To Replace Their Fuel Tanks Which May Leak

Honda is conducting a voluntary recall for certain units of the 2016 Pilot, in North America.
Blamed on an improper manufacturing process during which incorrect material was used to form the fuel tanks, resulting in insufficient bonding, the latest safety campaign affects 136 units of the SUV.
Nobody was injured and no fires were reported, but the automaker is aware of one case during which fuel started leaking from the tank, which is why owners are advised to take their 2016 Pilots to an authorized dealer, for repairs, as soon as possible.
"Over time, vibration and heat cycling can cause separation within the fuel tank walls, allowing for fuel or fuel vapor leakage. Fuel leakage in the presence of an ignition source may increase the risk of a fire", states Honda.
Due to the small number of affected vehicles, the automobile company will attempt to contact all owners by phone, to schedule repairs, but those out of reach will receive a mail notification in late-April.
As the story goes, Honda's technicians will replace the fuel tanks free of charge.