Honda S2000 Sets Impressive 7:59 Nurburgring Time

While Honda offers two seriously compelling high-performance models, the Civic Type R and NSX, its range is relatively bland, especially when you consider what the Japanese marque was making in the early 2000s.
From the original NSX through to the Civic Type R and Integra Type R front-wheel drive kings and of course, the S2000, Honda could do very little wrong. Now, in 2017, it’s time to see what the S2K is really capable of around the Nurburgring.
Last month, the guys from OneLapHeroes on YouTube brought an S2000 to the iconic circuit and set an impressive 7:59.8 second Bridge to Gantry time. Converted into a full lap, that would result in a time of around 8:35, not bad for a car built from 1999. That is also very close to the 8:39 set by Sport Auto back in 2000.
Admittedly, this S200 isn’t stock. While its engine and ECU haven’t been tampered with, this punchy rear-drive droptop does include new engine and gearbox mounts, D2 coilovers, Ferodo brake pads, a lightweight flywheel, stage 2 clutch and a set of fat Kumho V70A tires. There’s also a few aero add-ons but the effect they have on downforce is probably negligible.