Honda's New Civic Coupe Look The Slickest In Rallycross

From the Volkswagen Beetle to the Hyundai Veloster, the Global RallyCross Championship field is made up of a variety of shapes and sizes. But the slickest of them all could very well be the Honda Civic Coupe.
Just unveiled for the 2017 season, the trio of Civics bear the colors of sponsor Red Bull, whose liveries may be remembered as some of the most iconic of this era in the same way that the Gulf and Martini liveries have endured the test of time.
The liveries use a combination of matte finish and anodized red to stand out. But rather than leave it to numbers and names to differentiate between them, the three coupes each feature their own take on the Red Bull design.
Californian driver Mitchell deJong's livery, for example, celebrates his American heritage with stars and stripes. Oliver Erikkson's features a proliferation of stripes. And Sebastian Eriksson's (also Swedish but of no relation to Oliver) harkens back to the Olsbergs MSE team's traditional color scheme.
"These liveries are lit," said Oliver. "We are the biggest team in Red Bull GRC and we represent the best sponsors in the sport and now, I think, we have the best liveries as well."
"When I first saw the designs I got really excited," added deJong. "For one, I get to have the Stars and Stripes on my Red Bull Honda. I love my country and I also love this team; the fact that I get to drive this cool car just motivates me even more."
"I enjoyed my car design last year," concluded Sebastian, "and I enjoy it even more this year."
The season kicks off this weekend in Memphis before hitting Louisville later in May, then heading to Connecticut, Ottawa, Indy, Atlantic City, and Seattle before concluding in LA in October.