Honda's New Miimo Robot Will Mow Your Lawn So You Don't Have To

Home-ownership can be a hassle but Honda is trying to make life a little easier by introducing the company's first robotic lawn mower in the United States.
Dubbed the Miimo, the 26 pound robot is packed with technology which allows the mower to automatically cut the lawn. In order to do this, the mower searches for a pre-installed boundary wire which defines the perimeter of the yard and obstacles such as trees and flowerbeds. The mower also has a 360-degree sensor and a floating cover which detects objects and will then move the mower away from them.
As for the mowing itself, the Miimo features five different cutting modes, which can easily be selected for the task at hand. Honda goes on to say the mower cuts "less grass height each time but cuts the lawn more frequently." This doesn't sound very efficient but the company notes the frequent cutting creates minuscule clippings which are fed back into the lawn as natural fertilizer.
The entry-level Miimo HRM 310 is powered by a 22.2 volt lithium-ion battery which enables it to mow for up to 30 minutes on a single charge. Customers with larger yards will want to opt for the range-topping Miimo HRM 520, which has a more advanced battery and a 60 minute mowing time. Regardless of which model is selected, both are self-charging and will automatically return to their docking station when the battery level drops below 30 percent.
If your neighbors decide the grass is greener on the other side, you'll be glad to know the Miimo has an anti-theft protection system that will sound an alarm and stop mowing process when the unit is lifted off the ground. More importantly, the mower will no longer work until the owner enters their unique anti-theft PIN code.
The Miimo will be available at select Honda Power Equipment dealerships in June with prices starting at $2,499.