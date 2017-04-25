Hong Kong's Aspec Gives Smart Fortwo More Power And Enhanced Looks

While the power output on this Smart Fortwo isn't all that high, Hong Kong-based tuner Aspec says this car is fun to drive.
In terms of performance, the PSM123 tune brings output to 123 PS (121 HP), and adds a custom exhaust system and an aggressive body kit, making this car both faster as well as meaner (visually) than a regular Smart Fortwo by Brabus.
The iDEAS intelligent valve exhaust system is equipped with three different control modes and can be operated via remote control for an easier user experience, increasing driving pleasure at the push of a button.
This custom Fortwo will now max out at 160 km/h (99 mph) and hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 9 seconds - you'd need 9.5 seconds in a Brabus Fortwo.
As for visuals, the body kit consists of a custom front spoiler, grille and a massive rear wing that makes the car look either ridiculous or insanely cool. You decide.