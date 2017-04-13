Hot Mini Countryman JCW Officially Launched In Europe [46 Pics]

The fastest and most aggressive version of the Mini Countryman is now wearing the John Cooper Works emblem, which means it will definitely be fun to drive.
Mini is using the known turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine from the hatchback JCW, complete with 228hp (231PS) and 258lb-ft (350Nm) of peak torque between 1,450 and 4,500 rpm.
With power going to all four wheels as standard, the Mini Countryman JCW is capable of getting to 62mph (0-100km/h) in 6.5 seconds, whether it’s equipped with the standard six-speed manual or the eight-speed automatic transmission.
The chassis is upgraded with sports suspension, Brembo brakes and 18-inch alloys as standard. Mini says that the ALL4 all-wheel drive system can drive torque to the rear axle only when necessary, with the system’s ECU linked directly to the vehicle’s stability control for a fast and precise response at all times.
The cabin is upgraded with sporty JCW seats along with a new steering wheel, gear lever and a roof liner finished in anthracite for a “racing car feel”. Customers can also opt for Mini’s 8.8-inch Navigation XL infotainment system which now comes with a touch-screen display.
The new Mini John Cooper Works Countryman is available now in the UK, with prices starting from £30,675 for the manual and £32,275 for the automatic version.