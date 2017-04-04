Hotter Aston Martin DB11 With More Aggressive Front Spied

We're not entirely sure what Aston Martin are planning to do with this prototype, but we've known for some time that changes were coming to the DB11 range.
So then, which of those changes might explain the new front bumper with large air intakes and a more pronounced spoiler lip? It could simply be a hotter version of the current V12-powered DB11, or perhaps the awaited V8-powered model. We ran a check on the plates, but Aston did not disclose the engine displacement or cylinders.
If it's the latter, which is believed to debut later this year (though, Aston Martin shot down the possibility of a Shanghai show premiere), will boast a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, with around 530 horses, courtesy of Mercedes-AMG.
However, if we're talking a hotter V12-powered DB11 (a DB11 S so to speak), then we should assume that the car's 608 PS (600 HP) output would climb to somewhere around 650 horses, which would make sense if you consider how there's not that big a difference in output between something like a Vanquish and a Vanquish S either.
As for the visuals, there's not much else to say apart from the more aggressive front fascia. The rear end seems to have a makeshift spoiler, but other than that, the bumper and exhaust tips remain unchanged.
Whichever DB11 this is, we look forward to its unveiling, hopefully sooner rather than later.
