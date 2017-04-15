How Long Will It Take Tesla To Beat The Demon?

After months of teasing, the world has enjoyed its first look at the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and as we all expected, the car is quite fast.
Naught to 60 mph (96km/h) in 2.3 seconds kind of fast, a time Dodge says makes it the quickest production car on the market.
But for how long will the Demon hold that accolade?
Even though the Demon is the market’s only street car designed specifically for the drag strip, its acceleration figures aren’t all that mind-blowing, particularly given the EV age we’re living in. For an internal combustion car, sure, they’re remarkable but if history foretells us anything, it’s that the Demon’s 0-60 mph record will be broken and it could be done by a Tesla.
At CES this year, Faraday Future proudly proclaimed that its FF 91 could hit 60 mph in 2.39 seconds, beating the Tesla Model S P100D. However, just a couple of weeks later, the latest software update for the Model S that enabled Ludicrous Plus mode, allowed the EV to record a 2.389 second run at the quarter mile. Shortly after, Motor Trend recorded a 2.28 second run, a time somewhat skewed by the 1-foot rollout factored into sprint but stunning nevertheless.
Elon Musk loves to show the world why he thinks electric vehicles are superior to ICE cars and launching a new software update to make the Model S P100D even quicker than the SRT Demon seems inevitable.
When will it happen? It’s difficult to say but we expect a response from Tesla in the coming months.