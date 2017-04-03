Hybrid Spyker SUV Back On Track, May Debut At Geneva 2018

Hot on the heels of confirming an engine supply contract with Koenigsegg, UK-based automaker Spyker is now reviving its plans for a luxury SUV.
Way back at the 2006 Geneva Motor Show, Spyker introduced its D12 Peking to Paris SUV concept. Due to financial issues, the vehicle never made it to production, but it did accurately foresee the booming market of high-performance SUVs.
Speaking to Autocar, Spyker boss Victor Muller revealed that a new SUV from the marque is on the way.
“We went part of the way to producing what we called our super-SUV, or SSUV, a decade ago, before our troubles – and we were way ahead of the curve [for luxury SUVs] at the time.
“The original vehicle was called the D12 Peking to Paris, and was going to use a Volkswagen W12 engine, but we lost our funding before we could deliver it and had to pay back deposits to more than 200 customers. It wasn’t a great experience and I’m resolved that we will never go through it again,” he said.
Muller said that the new SUV will be based around a Lotus-engineered aluminium platform and be powered by a Koenigsegg V8. It will also have an electric motor acting as a range-extender.
“It will be an advanced hybrid SUV and one of the most beautiful cars of its kind. Its specifications are already set and, if things go well, I’d dream of showing it at the Geneva Motor Show in 2018,” Muller said.