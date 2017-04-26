Hyundai i30 N Coming To Challenge The VW Golf GTI

Despite the global SUV boom, the compact hot hatch segment remains popular enough for automakers to release new products, and one of them is the Hyundai i30 N.
Poised to take on the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Ford Focus ST and possibly the upcoming Renault Megane RS, Hyundai's i30 N was recently spotted doing the rounds on the famous German track.
The heavy camouflage found on most parts of the exterior, hides the details, but it will get a sport body kit, highlighted by different bumpers on both ends, side sills and a roof spoiler.
Peel its skin away and you will find an updated chassis, suspension upgrades, and a limited-slip differential, all of which will help improve its cornering at high speed.
Perhaps the most important part of the Korean hot hatch is its engine, a 2.0-liter turbo'd four, which will reportedly come in two output levels - 250PS (246hp) and 275PS (271hp). The unit is believed to work in conjunction with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox, or an optional 8-speed auto.