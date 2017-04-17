Hyundai Kona Sub-Compact SUV Gunning For The Nissan Juke

After we saw an official teaser, it's now time to take a look at the Hyundai Kona being put through its paces on the Nurburgring.
Nothing has changed since it was last scooped, as the heavy camouflage is still present on most of the exterior, preventing us from catching a glimpse of its new design.
However, it seems that it's not afraid of tight corners. It's likely using the same underpinnings as the i20, and some of the parts and engines of the larger i30, which will probably work in conjunction with a standard six-speed manual gearbox, or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
Expect it with a broad range of active safety systems, such as the autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind spot detection and smart cruise control, alongside the latest smartphone integration technology aimed at Android and iOS users.
Hyundai are keeping quiet about the launch date of the Kona, but it's believed to debut either this summer, or a few months later, at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.