Hyundai Kona Teased, Will Have A Cherokee-esque Dual Headlight Setup

Hyundai has released new details and a teaser image of their upcoming Kona small crossover.
Set to debut this summer, the subcomapct Kona will have a "progressive appearance" which highlights the brand's new design identity.
The teaser image doesn't reveal much but Kia says the model will have a cascading grille which is flanked by separate lighting units that sound similar to the controversial setup found on the Jeep Cherokee.
It's still too early to judge their appearance but Kia revealed the LED daytime running lights will be positioned above the LED headlights. This could make the front end look a little busy but the company insists the separated lights will "deliver a confident, progressive appearance with sleek and sharp shapes."
Kia didn't have much else to say about the crossover but confirmed the model will have an elevated seating position and an optional four-wheel drive system. Customers can also look forward to best-in-class interior space and possibly an assortment of engines sourced from the i30.
Full details will be released in the coming months but Hyundai has high hopes for the model as it calls the Kona an "important milestone in Hyundai Motor’s journey to becoming the leading Asian automotive brand in Europe by 2021."