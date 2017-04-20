Hyundai Santa Fe Gains Endurance Edition In UK, Starts From £38,995

Hyundai is celebrating the 30-day Antarctic expedition, led by Sir Ernest Shackelton's great grandson, by launching a limited edition of the Santa Fe, in the UK.
Limited to just 500 examples, it can be had from £38,995 ($49,996), and wears the Hyundai Santa Fe Endurance moniker.
Each one will come with a choice of five colors: solid Creamy White, pearl White Crystal, metallic Titanium Silver, pearl Phantom Black and metallic Mineral Blue, a special 'Endurance' logo added to the B-pillar and interior floor mats, plus 19-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in 235/55 tires.
Building upon the Premium SE trim, the Hyundai Santa Fe Endurance is powered by the 2.2-liter diesel engine, with four-wheel drive. It comes with a 7-seat configuration, and is boosted by the Convenience Pack, which adds panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, smart cruise control, around view monitor, and autonomous emergency braking.
"This new Endurance Edition offers customers an incredibly well-equipped Santa Fe, one that will be able to tackle everything family life throws at it….and more. As Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Great Grandson, Patrick Bergel proved just a few months ago, with just a few choice modifications, you could even traverse Antartica!", commented Hyundai UK's President and CEO, Tony Whitehorn.