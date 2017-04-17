Hyundai Says Superfast 5G Networks For True Autonomous Driving Are At Least A Decade Away

Hyundai says that the 5G cellular networks needed for fully-autonomous driving are about 10 years away from reaching production cars.
Speaking to Autonews at the Seoul Motor Show, executive vice president for Hyundai's Auto Intelligence Division, Hwang Seung Ho said that 5G will first hit the mobile phone industry before making its way into the auto industry.
“From now, the earliest is about 10 years,” Hwang said, suggesting that the lengthy validation for its use in cars will delay the technology's debut.
A key reason why 5G networks are so important for autonomous vehicles is that they would offer near-instantaneous responses by sending and receiving information in less than a millisecond.
According to Hwang, a car with 5G that is traveling at around 60 mph (96 km/h) could receive feedback in just a few centimeters, instructing it to brake or steer in the case of an emergency, something that can't happen as quickly with 4G.
Currently, most self-driving vehicles use by 4G and vehicle-to-vehicle or vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity but such systems don't have as much versatility as 5G.