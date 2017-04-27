Hyundai Shows A Mysterious Coupe In New Promo Video

Hyundai has quietly shown off a mysterious coupe in a new promotional video.
First noticed by Autoblog, the coupe is shown as a clay mockup around the 1:14 minute mark. Unfortunately, the video doesn't provide any context so we cannot be sure what we're looking at.
Regardless, the coupe is pretty stylish as it features a rakish windscreen, flowing bodywork, and muscular wheel arches. The car also has angular taillights and a sporty rear bumper.
Hyundai doesn't have any coupes in its U.S. lineup so the mockup clearly sparks our interest. While it's hard to determine what the car is supposed to be, it does bear a resemblance to the Genesis Coupe. The roofline and trunk are similar to the sports car that was recently put out to pasture but the rear bumper and taillights are noticeably different. The GC's distinctive window kick is also absent, not that we're really missing it.
It's doubtful that Hyundai would tease the successor to the Genesis Coupe as Genesis has been spun off into its own brand. This could suggest the mockup previews an upcoming concept or is simply a design exercise.