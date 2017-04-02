Hyundai Teases Kona Sub-Compact SUV

Hyundai has just teased its all-new sub-compact SUV dubbed the Kona ahead of its imminent reveal.
The new B-segment SUV gets its name from the Kona district on the Big Island of Hawaii and will play a vital role in helping Hyundai to become the leading Asian automaker in Europe by 2021. It will join the Grand Santa Fe, Santa Fe and Tucson.
Few other details about the car have been released but in a statement, the brand said “The Kona has also been developed with a focus on enhancing driving dynamics, as Hyundai looks to set new performance standards for the compact SUV segment. Kona delivers best-in-class interior space and innovative design features that hint at the future direction of the brand's next generation of SUV models.”
As for the teaser image in question, it reveals very little of the model other than its headlight that has a slender, horizontal design dramatically different than any existing Hyundai SUV models.
The Hyundai Kona will rival vehicles including the Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and Opel Mocca X.