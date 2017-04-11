Hyundai To Test i30 N Hot Hatch On Nürburgring 24H Race

Hyundai will enter the Nürburgring 24 Hours race with two late prototypes of the upcoming i30 N hot hatch.
The two cars are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the same configuration that will be used in the final production model.
Hyundai says that they will race these prototypes to identify areas for further refinement and potential performance enhancements for the final i30 N.
“We want our high performance brand to have considerable racing pedigree so it is important that we compete with minimal modifications,” said Albert Biermann, Hyundai Motor Head of Vehicle Test and High Performance Development. “Nürburgring is where the i30 N has undergone much of its testing and chassis development.”
Although Hyundai still doesn’t share any figures, recent reports suggest that the i30 N will become available with two power outputs, from 246hp (250PS) to 271hp (275PS). A limited-slip differential will be responsible for keeping things in check while the suspension will feature a set of adjustable dampers.
Hyundai is planning to launch the i30 N later this year, making it the first model to come out of its new N performance sub-brand.