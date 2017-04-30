Hyundai's Hard At Work Developing New i30 TCR Tin-Top Racer

In case you haven't noticed, TCR has become one of the hottest classes in racing. The cost-effective touring car category has automakers scrambling to develop entries of their own, and the next will come from Hyundai.
Replacing the current i30 TCR, the new model is currently undergoing testing before it's ready to turn its wheels in anger on circuits and in championships around the world.
It's being based on Hyundai's new Golf/Focus-sized hatchback, larger than the i20 on which Hyundai bases its rally machine. To comply with regulations, it packs a 2.0-liter turbo four with about 330 horsepower channeled to the front wheels through a six-speed paddle-shift sequential transmission.
The New Generation i30 TCR has already started testing on the Aragon circuit in Spain before heading back to Hyundai Motorsport headquarters in Germany. Once ready, it will have to face stiff competition from similarly prepared versions of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta, Audi RS3, Ford Focus, Kia Cee'd, Honda Civic, Opel Astra, Peugeot 308, Seat Leon, Subaru WRX STI, and VW Golf GTI. Don't be surprised to see more automakers joining in on the action in the near future, either.
A more cost-effective alternative to existing touring-car championships, TCR cars compete in the TCR International Series and in local and regional series around the world, as well as making up distinct classes in other prominent events like the Nürburgring 24 Hours.