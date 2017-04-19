Hyundai's Previews Overhauled Design For New ix35

Hyundai's all-new ix35, set to be built exclusively for the Chinese market, has just been unveiled and looks absolutely nothing like the previous-generation model.
Currently on display at the Shanghai Auto Show, the new ix35 will join the ix25, Tucson, Santa Fe and Grand Santa Fe in the brand's local lineup and will go on sale at the end of the year.
The front of the new ix35 is characterized by Hyundai's customary cascading grille and gets new headlights and fog lights. At the time of writing, no pictures of the rear or interior were available but if the front is anything to go by, they too will be overhauled from the old model.
In terms of engines, the current car is offered with 2.0-liter and 2.4-liter engines in China, delivering between 160 hp and 170 hp. These engines will probably be retained for the new ix35.