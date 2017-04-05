Infiniti Offers New Louder Sport Exhaust For Q60 Coupe & Q50 Sedan

Owners of the Infiniti Q60 Coupe and Q50 models can now get a new factory sport exhaust option to improve the soundtrack of their cars.
The new sport exhaust option is also lighter than the standard fitted system, featuring polished T-304 stainless steel construction and a reduced weight by around 16lbs without mufflers in the Q60 and 9lbs in the Q50 with mufflers.
Infiniti offers the new sport exhaust kits for all versions of the two models, including the 2.0t, the 300hp 3.0t, the 400hp Red Sport and the Q50 Hybrid.
As you would expect from a factory option, the new louder exhaust systems are designed as a direct bolt-on application that use the factory hanger locations.
Both kits are now available at dealerships nationwide for a suggested price of $589 without mufflers, plus installation, with the Q50 kit with mufflers priced at $681, excluding installation. A Q60 sport exhaust kit with mufflers is expected to arrive later this year.
"The Infiniti Q50 and Q60 are great driver's cars, and we know some of those drivers want to take performance to the next level, which is why we've introduced these Sport Exhaust Kits," said Andrew Speaker, director of Infiniti Aftersales.
"These exhaust kits offer the more aggressive sound many INFINITI drivers crave, and the reduced vehicle weight enhances the already fun-to-drive experience of our sport sedan and coupe."