Infiniti’s New York Auto Show Debut Likely Teases 2018 QX80

Photo Gallery

While April 1st is offered for tom foolery, Infiniti is dead serious about introducing a new SUV at the 2017 New York Auto Show that runs from April 12 to 23.Beyond the teaser picture you see here, all Infiniti said about the vehicle today is this: “Huge unveil. April 11, 2017. New York. #INFINITI #EmpowerTheDrive #NYIAS”.We don’t need to tell you that it’s an SUV - you can see that for yourself, but if we had to speculate, we’d go with a concept model previewing a redesign for the QX80, not only because it’s “huge”, but also because of the blacked out A-pillars on the windshield and the fact that it’s due for a revamp next year.* More info coming up