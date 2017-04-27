Is $300,000 Too Much To Pay For A Mustang?

The Ford Mustang is the prototypical pony car. And the whole idea of a pony car is to bring performance to the masses, at an accessible price. That's not to say we have any objection to more potent (and more expensive) versions, but there's got to be a limit... right?
Not when it comes to classic Mustangs. Take this 1969 Boss 429 for example. It's on the docket for the forthcoming Auctions America sale in Auburn Spring, where it's expected to sell for about $300,000 (give or take $25k). And what's more is that, far from an exception, that seems to be the going rate these days.
Designed by the same guy who did the C2 Corvette for Chevy, the Boss Mustang was first developed to compete in Trans-Am against the Camaro Z/28. But that was the 302. The 429 arrived in 1969 as a means for Dearborn to homologate a larger engine for NASCAR and NHRA drag racing.
The Boss 429 packed a 7.0-liter ram-air V8 – officially quoted at 375 horsepower but widely believed to come much closer to 500. This was one of just 859 examples made in 1969 (with another 499 the following year), decked out in maroon with a black vinyl interior – all still original as it heads to the auction block.
The pre-sale estimate may seem like an awful lot to pay for a Mustang. And it is. But it's not completely out of the ordinary. The same auction house sold a strikingly similar example (same model, same year, same colors, different rear window) for $231,000 just a few weeks ago in Fort Lauderdale, and several more Boss 429s in the $200k range in recent years. It sister company RM Sotheby's has as well. Barrett-Jackson has sold even more, including one in Palm Beach last year for $550k and several more around $300k.
What's more is that these aren't even the most valuable Mustangs out there: classic Shelby GT350 Rs are approaching the million-dollar mark. Crazy prices for a Mustang? Maybe, but that's the free market for you. Limited supply drives up prices, never mind that this one originally cost $4,885.26 as equipped.