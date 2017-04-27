Is The BMW 1M Coupe Still The Best M-Division Car?

Some people are convinced that if you want to own Bavaria's ultimate driving machine, the 1-Series M Coupe is still the way to go.
Among those people is Doug DeMuro, who drove the 1M Coupe back when it first came out and went on to have an appreciation for it even to this day, going as far as to call it the best BMW of all time.
We know for a fact that he's not the only car enthusiast who feels that way. The 1M Coupe has a lot of fans out there, most of whom are people who actually got to drive the car and realized it can be just as fun, if not more fun than an M3 or an M5.
So what makes it this great of a driver's car? For starters, the fact that it weighs 1,495 kg (3,296 lbs), with an almost perfect 51.7/48.3 weight distribution. Powering it is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six borrowed from the Z4 35iS, good for 340 PS (335 HP) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque, available from as low as 1,500 rpm. There's also an overboost function that adds another 50 Nm (37 lb-ft), but only briefly.
The result of all of this is a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 4.9 seconds (0-60 in 4.7), and a 1/4 mile time of 13.2 seconds. Sure, it's not something Dom Toretto might want to race in, but it's something he might have a blast driving.