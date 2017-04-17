Is The Facelifted Volkswagen e-Golf The Best Electric Car On Sale Today?

Volkswagen has updated the appearance of the e-Golf late last year, adding a few visual touches that bring it in line with the rest of the family.
However, that's not the only update made to the all-electric hatch, as it also got a new and larger battery which raised its range by almost 50 percent. In the real world, this translates into almost 125 miles (200 km) of driving with a full charge.
But is this enough to make it more favorable over a similar BMW i3? Well, after having a go in the SE grade of the 'new' e-Golf, WhatCar believes that the answer is definitely 'yes', as it retains its practicality, instant torque and great soundproofing, which allows little wind and tire noise to come into the cabin.
Moreover, the new e-Golf comes with plenty of kit, including features such as the LED headlights, heated windscreen and an infotainment system with a generous 9.2-inch touchscreen display, making it very competitive.
There is a 'but', and it revolves around its official pricing, which has yet to be announced in the UK. According to estimates, the new VW e-Golf will cost around £32,000 ($40,000), before government incentives, putting it in line with the BMW i3 and a well equipped Nissan Leaf.