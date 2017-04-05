Is The Jaguar F-Pace Really More Fun Than A Porsche Macan GTS?

By now, you should probably know that the most important model Jaguar currently offers is not a fancy, superfast four-door sedan, nor a two-door sexy coupe but an SUV of all things, in the form of the F-Pace.
Sporty premium SUVs are flooding the market at the moment, with everyone gunning for Porsche and its SUV models.
After all, it was the Germans who sort of kick-started the trend with the original Cayenne and then transferred the recipe a class down with the Macan.
It’s only natural for Jaguar wanting a piece of the action but in order to do so successfully, they had to create a proper sporty model with driving qualities that could successfully challenge a car like the Porsche Macan, which is generally accepted as a sports car dressed in SUV clothes.
Now that the Jaguar F-Pace is here, should the Porsche Macan be worried? Motor Trend finds out in their latest Head 2 Head video linked below.