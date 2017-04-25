Is Jaguar Testing A Facelifted XE?

Some two years after production of the Jaguar XE began, following its world debut at the 2014 Paris Auto Show, the automaker has been spotted testing a mysterious prototype.
Scooped on the Nurburgring, the XE can be seen wearing bits of light camouflage on its front end, side skirts, and rear, but no major changes seem to have been operated, as it retains the same lighting units, grille, and other parts.
If it's not a development prototype for an upcoming facelift, it could be another sports edition or an optional sport package.
Meanwhile, the British marque is apparently looking into expanding their XE lineup by launching a highly potent model that could add the SVR suffix.
Expected to challenge the likes of the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63, among others, it should use the 5.0-liter supercharged engine from the F-Type SVR, where it pushes 567hp and 700Nm (516lb-ft) of torque to the wheels, through an 8-speed automatic gearbox. In the Jaguar XE SVR, the V8 could be detuned to around 500hp.
Besides the strong engine, the super saloon will also benefit from updated dynamics, and an aggressive styling, which will not only set it apart from the usual lineup, but will also improve its aerodynamic.