Is Skoda’s Controversially Face-lifted 2017 Octavia Still A Good Choice?

The Skoda Octavia represents one of the best values in the market, and the latest version continues to do so, despite its not-so-popular new face.
Skoda kept changes to a minimum overall, but they’ve decided it was time for the Octavia to get a fresh look and the new four-eyed model was born.
When the biggest change worth mentioned is the adoption of the VW Group’s new-gen infotainment systems, you know that this is the mildest of facelifts, but you have to remember that the Skoda Octavia was already one of the best all-rounders.
It still offers the same great space for passengers and luggage; it still comes with a wide and efficient range of petrol and diesel engines and has a near-premium build quality most contenders can’t match at its price point.
The new Octavia even drives good, without having to pretend it’s sportier than it has to and that kind of honesty is what drove so many customers into Skoda dealerships in the past. The only problem right now is that it sort of lost its inoffensive visual presence with the new front end and some people might be driven away because of it.
CarWow delivers its verdict on the new 2017 Skoda Octavia on the video linked below.