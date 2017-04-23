Is A Used Ferrari 550 Maranello Worth $150,000? It Is If You're A Bad Boy

Let's face it, any time you can get behind the wheel of a V12-powered supercar with a manual transmission, it's going to be special.
This also means that the Ferrari 550 will probably impress you right off the bat. Of course, the 480 horses help too, allowing for a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint time of about 4.2 seconds (4.4 seconds if you're counting to 62 mph).
There are unfortunately quite a few unusual things about the 550 Maranello, which Doug DeMuro is quick to point out, but none of them should scare you away if you're actually looking to purchase one.
Speaking of owning a 550, some of you might remember this car as the infamous "Bad Boys 2 car", the one that Mike Lowrey drove through a high speed chase as well as a gun fight. As a matter of fact, the 550 used in the movie actually belonged to director Michael Bay, as did the 911 Turbo they used in the original Bad Boys movie.
On the road, DeMuro came away impressed with how well the 550 drove, so the fact that it's been going up in value lately should come as no surprise, not with its V12 & manual gearbox combo.