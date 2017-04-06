Isuzu Details 2017 D-Max, Serves Up Full Specs & New Images

The 2017 D-Max from Isuzu is getting ready to showcase its brand new 1.9-liter engine and upgraded equipment levels in front of UK customers looking for a budget-friendly truck.
Isuzu first revealed UK pricing for the 2017 D-Max at the end of February, when we learned that £15,749 will land you the entry-level Utility model, packing LED DRLs, air conditioning, power windows, Bluetooth connectivity, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control.
In terms of aesthetics, not only has the front been improved by the LEDs, but the rear has also received a reshaped tailgate with a spoiler design molded into the top section which now features a newly designed handle.
Inside, the truck gets an updated central display boasting a clearer font. Isuzu have even added additional USB ports to the lower center dash as well as at the rear of the center console, across the range (except for Utility spec models).
Eiger and Yukon models get a new embossed woven seat fabric, whereas Utah versions come with textured leather. The range-topping Blade model gets an upgraded premium leather trim with orange contrast stitching. Furthermore, buyers will be able to enjoy new soft pads for the front center and side armrests across the premium range, while Extended and Double Cab variants come with flexible rear seats featuring a folding base, but will also fold flat and split 60/40.
Those looking for more on-board features, but most of all, increased connectivity, need to turn their attention towards the Utah spec, which has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat-nav, DAB digital radio, plus roof bars, leather upholstery with heated front seats, rear parking sensors and automatic air conditioning.
The range-topping Blade model adds tinted windows, 9" multi-function touchscreen, remote locking lower tailgate, Blade puddle lamps, front & rear parking sensors and a color-coded Aeroklas canopy or sports bar with roller cover.
As for the previously mentioned 1.9-liter turbodiesel unit, it's good for 164 PS (162 HP) and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft) of torque, and will work together with either a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox - both of which are new.