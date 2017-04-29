It Cost $480,000 To Run This 260,000 Mile Lamborghini Murcielago

This very famous Lamborghini Murcielago has the unofficial title of the world’s highest-mileage example that came out of the company’s Sant’ Agata factory gates, with the clocks currently reading close to 260,000 miles (418,000 km).
The very orange first-gen Lamborghini Murcielago became initially famous as a long-term fleet member of UK’s EVO magazine and belongs to Simon George, co-owner of a supercar experience company.
In fact the Italian supercar was used as an exotic rental, with customers getting to drive it on a race track and as Simon’s daily driver, covering as much as 600 miles per week and doing up to 90 events per year.
As you have already guessed, daily-driving a V12 Lamborghini and using it as a rental means that running costs were predictably enormous. According to the owner who loaned his special Lambo to Car&Driver for a drive, 13mpg was the best figure you could achieve on a gentle cruise, on premium unleaded of course.
The rest of the stats are equally impressive; each year, this Murcielago demanded as many as 14 sets of tires, each one costing $1,150, with new brake pads required almost every time. Brake rotors were changed every 20k miles at $1,300 per set.
Given the amount and nature of driving involved, it’s no wonder that the car is now on its eighth clutch, with the replacement being an engine-out procedure. And while the engine and gearbox are original to the car, the V12 has been through three top-end rebuilds.
It wasn’t all a matter of changing the fluids and replacing the consumables though; in late 2012 a customer lost control of the supercar on the wet during an event, sending the Lambo face-first on a tree. Luckily no one was hurt but the car was left with a bent roof and a warped chassis. Four years and $115,000 later, the Murcielago was back on the road, with its owner removing it from his supercar experience fleet and using it again as his daily driver.
The owner estimates that since 2004, his Lambo drunk $162,000 worth of fuel and went through 84 set of tires for a total cost of $97,400. The total cost of servicing, including the engine rebuilds, is an estimated $64,000, insurance another $19,000 while everything else, including road taxes, costed around $25,000. Add all the numbers and you get a total of $482,400, without taking into account things like depreciation.
Photos via SimnoSpider@Pistonheads