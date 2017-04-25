It Didn't Take Long For Someone To Total This 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

Porsche only started delivering the new 718 Cayman to dealers in the United States late last year. But it didn't even take that long for someone to take delivery of one, completely destroy it, and already have its remains liquidated.
718, for those who haven't been following, is the numeric designator which Porsche has applied to the fourth generation of Boxster and third generation of Cayman, tying these closely related models together under a new nomenclature.
Both the convertible 718 Boxster and the fixed-roof 718 Cayman pack turbocharged flat-four engines right in the middle of their nimble chassis: a 2.0-liter unit good for 296 horsepower in base spec (like this one), or a 2.5 rated at 345 hp in S spec. 0-60 times are spread out over the four-second range, depending on engine and transmission configuration. (This one, as far as we could tell, would have taken 4.7 seconds with its base engine and dual-clutch automatic.)
According to records, this 2017 model was built in Stuttgart in September of last year. It would have reached its buyer no earlier than late November, and was already crashed and written off in early January with just 1,885 miles on the odometer. That's a tragically short life span for a vehicle that – based on typical Porsche longevity – might otherwise still have been on the road decades from now. It still has years left on its warranty, after all.
This Cayman is listed on Copart for salvage, with extensive front-end and underbody damage, having apparently run up on something pretty bad. With less than two days left, bidding (at the time of writing) stands at $16,100 – a drop in the bucket compared to its $70k purchase price – with no indication of any reserve price still to be met.