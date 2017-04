Italian Calafiore C10 1,000HP Hypercar Debuting At Top Marques

PHOTO GALLERY

Another day, another proposed hypercar has been teased. This time, the vehicle comes from the home of the supercar, Italy, and a company dubbed Calafiore Cars.Set to be unveiled on April 20 at Top Marques Monaco , the Calafiore C10 has apparently been seven years in the making and is finally ready for production.Underpinning the C10 will be a lightweight carbon fiber chassis and to ensure it is as light as possible, titanium will also be implemented throughout its construction. As with most new and upcoming hypercars , a four-digit horsepower figure is being targeted, namely a minimum of 1,000 hp.Teaser images of the C10 reveal that it will adopt an incredibly low-slung body and be mid-engined. They’ll be wing mirrors sticking out of the front wheel arches, a large set of wheels, bold rear diffuser and a very short hood. What’s more, it appears as though Calafiore’s hypercar will feature a removable hardtop.