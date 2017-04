Jaguar F-Pace Is The 2017 World Car Of The Year

PHOTO GALLERY

After it began in Paris last fall, the road to the 2017 World Car of the Year has ended at the New York Auto Show , where the big winners in each six categories have just been announced.Walking home with the most important crown is the Jaguar F-Pace, which managed to beat the other two finalists. both from the VW Group: the Audi Q5 and Volkswagen Tiguan.", said the brand's Design Director, Ian Callum , during the long journey of the awards, and he was not wrong.Nabbing the coveted award wasn’t the Jaguar F-Pace's only achievement, as it was also crowned the 2017 World Car Design of the Year winner, where it had to battle with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet and the Toyota C-HR Taking home the 2017 World Luxury Car of the Year title is the new generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which turned out to be more popular than two of its main rivals: the BMW 5-Series and the Volvo S90 The World Performance Car of the Year award went to the Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman, which was favored over the McLaren 570S and Audi R8 Spyder , whereas the Toyota Prius Prime was voted as the 2017 Green Car of the Year.Selected by a panel of 75 international automotive journalists, the winners in each category have been listed below.