Jaguar F-Pace SVR Makes Some Noise On The 'Ring

Jaguar is making the final adjustments to the latest and hottest member of the F-Pace family, the SVR.
Expected to debut later this year, it was let free on the Nurburgring, where it created decibels on an entirely new level.
Targeting the Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV and Porsche Macan Turbo as well as Mercedes' new GLC63 AMG, means that the new Jaguar F-Pace SVR has to use a powerful engine. This will probably come from the F-Type SVR or F-Type R, both of which are powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that delivers 500 HP and 575 HP, respectively.
It's unknown exactly just how fast the V8 unit makes it, but some say that it could hit 100 km/h (62 mph), from a standstill, close to the 4-second mark, or even faster.
Signaling the presence of a potent mill under the hood is a more aggressive body kit that remains hidden away due to the vinyl stickers that continue to wrap the prototypes. Nevertheless, expect beefier bumpers on both ends, a tweaked grille and quad-tailpipes.
These will join a modified chassis, larger brakes and a tuned suspension, for improved handling.
The same recipe is believed to be applied to the refreshed Range Rover Sport SVR as well, which is also getting ready to join the lineup by the end of the year.