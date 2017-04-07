Jaguar Land Rover Delivers Record 604,000 Vehicles In Last 12 Months

For the first time in its history, Jaguar Land Rover has reported record retail sales in the last 12 months by selling over 600,000 vehicles.
From April 2016 to March 2017, the British automaker sold a total of 604,009 cars, a 16 per cent improvement over the previous 12 months and things appear to be getting ever stronger for the brand.
In the fourth quarter of 2016, Jaguar Land Rover sold 179,509 vehicles, 13 per cent higher than the same quarter in 2015. In March this year, a total of 90,838 Jaguar Land Rover vehicles were sold, a figure 21 per cent higher than March 2016.
For the full financial year, the company reported significant sales increases in China (32 per cent), North America (24 per cent), the UK (16 per cent) and Europe (13 per cent). Sales in other overseas markets fell by 6 per cent.
The key reason for the increase in sales was the introduction of the F-Pace crossover with it the major contributor in Jaguar’s sales rising by 83 per cent in the financial year.
Speaking of the results, Jaguar Land Rover group sales operations director Andy Goss said “These numbers set the seal on Jaguar Land Rover’s seventh successive year of sales growth, by breaking through the 600,000 barrier. We continue to make encouraging gains in key markets such as China and North America, as well as seeing sustained customer demand for the Jaguar F-Pace, Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport.”