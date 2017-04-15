Jaguar Open To Using Hybrid Power For Future Sports Cars

Jaguar says it is open to using hybrid powertrains for future sports cars, shortly after the F-Type range was expanded to include a turbo-four model.
Speaking to Autocar, chief product engineer of Jaguar sports cars Erol Mustafa said he “wouldn’t rule out hybrid performance” down the road but failed to provide a timeline when we could see a hybrid Jaguar sports car.
According to Mustafa, “it’s got to be the right application for a sports car.”
Although the British automaker hasn’t put a performance hybrid into production just yet, it does have expertise in such systems. Most notable is the C-X75 and its powertrain co-developed with Williams Advanced Technology.
It combined a 1.6-liter four-cylinder twin-charged engine with a pair of electric motors to deliver a total of 888 hp. It will never see the light of day but could certainly influence a future hybrid sports car from the marque. Given that a hybrid Porsche 911 is on the way, Jaguar may be forced to show its hand sooner rather than later.
Note: 2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR pictured