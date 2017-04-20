Jaguar Starts Producing New Four-Cylinder Engines In UK

Jaguar have commenced production of their new four-cylinder engines at the Engine Manufacturing Center (EMC), in UK.
The facility, which received a £1 billion ($1.27 billion) injection, now serves JLR's three local vehicle plants, and is in charge of putting together the 2.0-liter units, with 150PS (148 hp), 163PS (161 hp) and 240PS (237hp).
Moreover, this is also where Jaguar Land Rover will manufacture the high-performance 2.0-liter turbo four that powers the F-Type, pushing 300PS (296hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmissions.
"The start of petrol production marks an important milestone for the plant, as we move to providing a suite of ultra-low emission, high-performance petrol and diesel engines to power the full Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle lineup now, and in the future", said the EMC Operations Director, Trevor Leeks, hinting towards the upcoming E-Pace's engine lineup.
JLR hired 1,400 employees at the EMC plant, and spent over 125,000 hours training them. More than 80 percent of them live within 10 miles of the Wolverhampton facility, and they are joined by more than 50 apprentices and graduates.
Since production of the Ingenium diesel lumps began two years ago, more than 400,000 units were put together at the EMC.