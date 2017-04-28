Jay Leno Checks Out A Custom 1966 Buick Riviera

Jay Leno's Garage is back with an all-new episode that features an eye-catching 1966 Buick Riviera.
Built by Hot Rods and Custom Stuff, the classic luxury coupe has been given an extensive makeover as the shop chopped the roof by 3.5-inches and recontoured the body to reduce panel gaps.
The shop also removed the door handles and installed 18-inch alloy wheels which mimic the appearance of the originals. Of course, one of the car's more notable features is a custom paint job which took around 1,500 hours to complete.
While the exterior is extensively customized, the cabin still has plenty of retro charm as it has been mostly left in stock condition. This isn't necessarily as bad thing as some attempts to blend modern technology with classic style come with mixed results. Regardless, the car boasts two-tone leather seats, bright chrome trim, and flake carpeting.
To ensure the car drives as good as it looks, the Rivera has been completely restored as the shop rebuilt the motor and transmission. The car has also been equipped with an airbag suspension, an upgraded air conditioning system, and an improved alternator.
Leno seems pretty impressed with the end result as he says it drives great and has good build quality.